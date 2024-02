Traffic is backed up on Interstate 75 in Weston on Monday after a fatal crash, officials said.

The incident happened on the northbound side of I-75, south of Royal Palm Boulevard.

All lanes were blocked as paramedics and investigators responded to the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further information was not available.