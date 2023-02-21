Fatal Crash Under Investigation on Florida's Turnpike in Broward

An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a fatal crash along a portion of Florida's Turnpike in Broward County.

The crash took place just after 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes west of University Drive.

One car was seen with heavy damage and a tractor trailer was seen nearby, but Florida Highway Patrol officials did not say if it was involved in the crash.

FHP also did not confirm the identity of the victim. Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.