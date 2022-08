Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash Tuesday morning along a western Broward County roadway.

FHP confirmed the crash, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75 near mile marker 42.

Chopper footage showed one car heavily damaged in the area and yellow police tarp covering one body near the scene.

Troopers did not confirm the identity of the person killed or any details on the crash at this time.