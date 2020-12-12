1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Overnight Fiery Crash in Fort Lauderdale

A fiery overnight crash in Fort Lauderdale caused traffic to be halted on a busy roadway.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene near the 500 block of Northeast 3rd Avenue just after midnight, where investigators say a 2018 Porsche coupe was traveling near an intersection before losing control.

The vehicle slammed into a concrete poll before crashing into another car and bursting into flames.

One person inside the car died at the scene while another was pulled out of the car and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released either victim’s identity or any additional information on the incident at this time, including if speed played a factor.