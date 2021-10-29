Fatal Hit and Run Crash Investigated in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a morning fatal hit and run crash that took place Friday near a southwest Miami-Dade intersection.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue, where the body remained on a nearby sidewalk hours later.

Officials said a male victim died at the scene, but did not released any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.