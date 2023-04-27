Fatal Hit and Run Crash Under Investigation in Little Havana Section of Miami

Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash Thursday morning in the southwest Miami neighborhood of Little Havana.

Officers arrived at the scene of Flagler Street and Southwest 47th Avenue, where the crash took place involving a car and a motorcycle.

One person, who was not identified, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Unconfirmed reports said a man fled the scene on foot after the crash, but Miami Police have not released details on that at this time.

