Fatal Morning Crash Closes Lanes of Dolphin Expressway in Miami-Dade

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes near Northwest 107th Avenue before 3:30 a.m.

A fatal early morning crash Thursday has kept one major roadway in Miami-Dade County closed for several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 107th Avenue before 3:30 a.m.

All lanes were closed while fire rescue crews were called to the scene to deal with a car fire nearby.

Officials have not released information at this time about the cause of the crash or the identities of those involved, including any victims who died.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as the investigation by FHP continues.

