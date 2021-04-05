Fatal Morning Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Miami-Dade

A deadly early morning crash involving several vehicles closed lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene along the northbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 62nd Avenue, where the crash could be seen with at least two vehicles involved.

Officials have not said how many people were killed in the crash or released their identities at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway during the morning rush hour as delays are expected due to cleanup and an investigation.

