Portion of I-95 Reopens After Fatal Crash in Boca Raton

An early morning fatal crash Tuesday closed all lanes of a major roadway for a period of time in Boca Raton.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported the crash took place in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Glades Road, near the campus of Florida Atlantic University.

Two vehicles were involved and one rolled over, according to officials. The crash was fatal, but investigators did not say how many people died or release their identities at this time.

Lanes have reopened to traffic, but drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.