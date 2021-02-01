Fatal Morning Hit and Run Crash in Plantation Under Investigation

Police are investigating an early morning fatal hit and run crash on a Plantation street.

Officers were at the scene near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 47th Avenue, where an adult female was struck by a car and died at the scene.

Investigators say the car remained at the scene, but the driver fled.

Officials have not released any details on driver they are looking for or the identity of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plantation Police Department.

