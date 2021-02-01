First Alert Traffic

Fatal Morning Hit and Run Crash in Plantation Under Investigation

Officers were at the scene near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 47th Avenue, where an adult female was struck by a car and died at the scene

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning fatal hit and run crash on a Plantation street.

Officers were at the scene near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 47th Avenue, where an adult female was struck by a car and died at the scene.

Investigators say the car remained at the scene, but the driver fled.

Local

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Frustration Over Missed Calls for 2nd Doses, South Florida Bracing for Next Cold Front

Broward 1 hour ago

Pregnant Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot on I-95 in Broward County: FHP

Officials have not released any details on driver they are looking for or the identity of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plantation Police Department.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficBrowardhit and run crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us