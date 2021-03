Police are investigating an early morning fatal hit and run crash along a Southwest Miami-Dade roadway.

Chopper footage showed officers at the scene near Krome Avenue and Southwest 192nd Street, where a person was struck and killed before 5:30 a.m.

Officials have not released any information on the victim at this time, including their identity, as well as information on the car that struck them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.