Fatal Morning Shooting Investigated Inside Tamarac Neighborhood

One person was killed after an early Saturday morning shooting inside of a Tamarac neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say a call came in just before 5 a.m. of a shooting near the 5900 block of Riverside Drive. Deputies responded and the body of one man dead in the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived and removed the body from the scene. Officials have not released the man’s identity at this time.

Homicide and crime scene investigators are at the scene and have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive at this time.