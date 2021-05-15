First Alert Traffic

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Closes NB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

The crash took place just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Florida’s Turnpike near Northwest 199th Street at the exit to Hard Rock Stadium

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A fatal early morning crash Saturday involving a motorcyclist closed lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County.

The crash took place just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Florida’s Turnpike near Northwest 199th Street at the exit to Hard Rock Stadium.

A motorcycle was seen damaged in the median away from a body in the middle of the roadway covered with a tarp. Florida Highway Patrol officials did not release the identity of the victim at this time.

Traffic is being diverted off the roadway and drivers are advised to avoid the area at the time.

