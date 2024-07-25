‘He killed his friend': The fatal obsession of Pedro Bravo

"The Fatal Obsession of Pedro Bravo" examines the circumstances behind the 2012 disappearance and murder of Christian Aguilar, an 18-year-old student at the University of Florida.

Aguilar was killed at the hands of his friend Pedro Bravo -- a crime that authorities said was caused by obsession and a a rivalry over a woman.

A jury in Alachua County in northern Florida announced its verdict after two weeks of intense deliberations and an extensive presentation of evidence.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The documentary is part of the series 'Anatomy of a Crime' and it delves into the details of what led Bravo to commit his atrocious crime.

In this documentary, we hear testimonies from Christian's father, Carlos Aguilar, the detective in charge of the case, Randy Roberts, and the prosecutor Brian Kramer.

We also hear police interviews with Erika Friman, who was Christian's girlfriend and Bravo's ex-girlfriend, as well as Alyssa Ortiz, who was also Christian's ex-girlfriend and from Bravo himself.

The crime was meticulously planned by Bravo, who, days before Aguilar's death, purchased a shovel, sleeping medication, a hunting knife and duct tape, prosecutors said.

Watch the documentary tonight, July 25th, on all of our NBC6 streaming platforms.