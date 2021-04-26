First Alert Traffic

Fatal Overnight Crash Closes Lanes of Miami Beach Roadway

Police say the crash took place just after midnight when a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Alton Road when it crashed into another vehicle

Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Miami Beach that has a major roadway closed.

Miami Beach Police say the crash took place just after midnight when a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Alton Road when it crashed into another vehicle, which later hit a parked vehicle.

MBPD Ofc. Ernesto Rodriguez said the Mustang later lost control and crashed into a tree.

Two of the three people inside the Mustang were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, with one victim dying shortly after arrival. Officers have not released the identity of either victim or the condition of the second person hospitalized.

Southbound lanes of Alton Road remain closed at 29th Street as the investigation continues.

