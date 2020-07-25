Fatal Police-Involved Shooting Investigated in Miami-Dade County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that took place in Miami-Dade County Friday evening and left one man dead.

According to officials, Miami-Dade officers were responding to a shooting at 7680 Southwest 153rd Court when they observed a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect's vehicle.

They followed the vehicle southbound on Southwest 162nd Avenue and tried to stop it, but it fled westbound on Southwest 88th Street. According to police, the suspect lost control of his car and crashed at a nearby construction zone.

That's when officials say "a confrontation with the subject ensued and shots were fired. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the subject deceased on the scene."

Police said the suspect had just come from another shooting scene, where another man was injured and taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation.