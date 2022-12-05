First Alert Traffic

Fatal Rollover Crash Causes Road Closure in Northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are at the scene of the crash, located on Northwest 27th Avenue at 207th Street

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An early morning fatal traffic crash in northwest Miami-Dade caused a major roadway to be closed Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are at the scene of the crash, located on Northwest 27th Avenue at 207th Street.

MDFR said the crash took place just before 5 a.m. with two cars involved. One of the cars caught fire while the second car rolled over on its side.

Crews were able to put out the fire and extricate two people from inside. One of the victims was transported to a trauma center in Broward County while the second victim was treated at the scene.

Police have not released details on the deceased victim at this time.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficMiami-DadeMiami-Dade Fire Rescue
