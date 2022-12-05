Fatal Rollover Crash Causes Road Closure in Northwest Miami-Dade

An early morning fatal traffic crash in northwest Miami-Dade caused a major roadway to be closed Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are at the scene of the crash, located on Northwest 27th Avenue at 207th Street.

MDFR said the crash took place just before 5 a.m. with two cars involved. One of the cars caught fire while the second car rolled over on its side.

Crews were able to put out the fire and extricate two people from inside. One of the victims was transported to a trauma center in Broward County while the second victim was treated at the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police have not released details on the deceased victim at this time.