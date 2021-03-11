Palm Beach County

Fatal Rollover Crash Closes Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County

The crash took place near PGA Boulevard and involved three vehicles, including a tractor trailer

A deadly rollover crash involving several vehicles closed all lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Palm Beach County early Thursday morning.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the crash took place near PGA Boulevard and involved three vehicles, including a tractor trailer.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the double rollover crash was fatal but did not provide additional details. At least one person was hospitalized, according to the station.

Traffic is being diverted off the roadway and is expected to continue that way for much of the morning.

