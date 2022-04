An early morning fatal rollover car crash closed lanes of a busy roadway in Broward County on Friday morning.

The crash took place just before 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-595 near the entrance to the Florida's Turnpike. Chopper footage showed two cars involved at the scene, with one being a truck that had flipped on its side.

Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on the crash, including how many victims were killed and their identities.