2 Dead After Shooting Inside Broward Transit Bus in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A shooter is in custody Thursday after shooting four people, killing two, inside of a Broward County transit bus that crashed in front of the Fort Lauderdale Police station and injured three more people, officials said.

The bus came to a stop in front of police headquarters at 1300 West Broward Boulevard, where a car crash occurred, police said. The incidents did not involve police officers.

Police said the driver of the bus heard several gunshots and pulled in front of the police station. An officer outside of the station also heard the gunshots and went to the bus to investigate.

The suspected shooter then stepped out of the bus and surrendered, police said. Other officers responded to the scene, where they found four people shot. Two died at the scene, and the other two victims were transported to the hospital.

As a result of the crash, three people were treated at the scene, police said.

Police took the shooter into custody and believe there is no further threat to the public.

The area between the 1400 block and 1100 block of West Broward Boulevard was shut down. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

