Fatal shooting under investigation in Hollywood: Police

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in Hollywood that left one person dead.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene in the 5700 block of Rodman Street just before 9:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

One person, who was not identified, was found suffering from injuries and later died.

Hollywood Police said all people involved in the incident remained at the scene and the shooting remains under investigation. Police did not say if any arrests had been made.