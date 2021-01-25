Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead inside of a vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police officials arrived at the scene near Northwest 21st Avenue and 65th Street just before 6 a.m. after a Shotspotter call was received.

Once they arrived, officers found one man dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the scene. Police have not released the male victim’s identity at this time.

Investigators say the suspected shooter fled in an unknown vehicle, but have not released any additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.