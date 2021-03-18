Fatal Shooting Under Investigation Near Downtown Fort Lauderdale: Police

A deadly early morning shooting remains under investigation outside a bar near downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 100 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue just before 5 a.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Once they arrived, officers found a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.

Detectives remain at the scene and have not determined if the victim was the intended target during the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.