Broward

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation Near Downtown Fort Lauderdale: Police

Officers arrived at the scene near the 100 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue just before 5 a.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area

WTVJ-TV

A deadly early morning shooting remains under investigation outside a bar near downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 100 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue just before 5 a.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Once they arrived, officers found a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Tax Deadline Postponed One Month, Victim Speaks After Man Exposes Himself at Bank

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

South Florida Tax Preparer Charged With COVID-19 Relief Fraud

Detectives remain at the scene and have not determined if the victim was the intended target during the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

BrowardFort Lauderdaleshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us