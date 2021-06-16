Fatal Turnpike Crash Involving Dump Truck Investigated in Miami-Dade

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal morning incident Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike in Miami-Dade County involving a dump truck.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the southbound lanes just north of the intersection with I-75, where the truck was scene on its side and several FHP vehicles were in the area.

At least one fatality was confirmed in the incident, which took place just after 5:30 a.m.

FHP has not confirmed if the person who died was the driver of the truck at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

