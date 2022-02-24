Father, 2 Young Children Drown in Pool at Hollywood Home

A father and his two young children drowned in a pool at a Hollywood home Thursday, police said.

Hollywood Police officials said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. about three people who possibly drowned at a home on S. Highland Drive near Adams Street.

When officers arrived they found the man and two children unresponsive and immediately rendered aid before all three were taken to a nearby hospital.

All three were later pronounced dead. Police didn't release their identities but said the children were 2 and 5.

Officials said it was the mother who found the two children and her husband in the pool.

Footage showed multiple officers at the home examining the backyard pool area.

Police said the incident remains under investigation but there is no foul play suspected.

No other information was immediately known.

