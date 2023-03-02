Father, 3-Year-Old Son Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide In Luxury Coconut Grove Apartment: Police

A father and his 3-year-old son were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in their luxury Coconut Grove apartment, police said.

Miami Police said officers arrived at the complex located at 2669 South Bayshore Drive just before 8 p.m. Wednesday after a family member requested they do a wellness check on the 53-year-old man and his son.

When officers arrived no one answered the door at the penthouse apartment on the 19th floor, police said.

The family member, believed to be the child's mother, opened the door so police cound enter, officials said.

Once inside, officers found the bodies of both victims inside the apartment. Police said they had both been fatally shot.

Police haven't released the victims' identities. Officials said the man and child's mother had been divorced since last October, and said he'd had the child since Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.