Father and 9-year-old son killed in Florida Keys watercraft crash identified

The father and 9-year-old son from Miami who were killed in a personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys have been identified.

Jose Dominguez, 47, and his son, Daniel, were killed in the Tuesday night crash, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Thursday.

According to the report, the two were on a 2018 Yamaha personal watercraft when they struck a concrete seawall near Castaways Waterfront Restaurant in Marathon shortly before 7 p.m.

The watercraft was going through a canal system at a high rate of speed when it hit the seawall, the report said.

The father and son, who were wearing personal floatation devices, died from their injuries, the report said.

The report said alcohol was not involved in the crash.

FWC officials said the crash remains under investigation.