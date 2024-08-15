Florida Keys

Father and 9-year-old son killed in Florida Keys watercraft crash identified

Jose Dominguez, 47, and his son, Daniel, were killed in the Tuesday night crash

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

The father and 9-year-old son from Miami who were killed in a personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys have been identified.

Jose Dominguez, 47, and his son, Daniel, were killed in the Tuesday night crash, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Thursday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

According to the report, the two were on a 2018 Yamaha personal watercraft when they struck a concrete seawall near Castaways Waterfront Restaurant in Marathon shortly before 7 p.m.

The watercraft was going through a canal system at a high rate of speed when it hit the seawall, the report said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The father and son, who were wearing personal floatation devices, died from their injuries, the report said.

The report said alcohol was not involved in the crash.

FWC officials said the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us