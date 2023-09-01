Father and son posed as licensed hurricane window installers in Miami-Dade: Police

A father and son who posed as licensed hurricane window contractors in Miami-Dade and took thousands of dollars from customers for services they never provided are facing charges, police said.

Hector Jordan, 63, and his 28-year-old son, Anthony Jordan, were arrested on charges including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and engaging in contracting without a license, Miami-Dade Police officials said Friday.

According to police, the duo signed contracts with the victims to install impact windows and doors and represented themselves as licensed contractors for this type of service.

Miami-Dade Corrections Hector Jordan and Aaron Jordan

But after receiving payment, they failed to perform the contractual duties and did not refund the victims' money, police said.

More than $9,000 was taken from multiple victims, police said.

When detectives investigated their company, Hurricane Impact Window Authority, it was discovered they weren't licensed, police said.

Hector and Anthony Jordan were arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Detectives believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information about the father and son to call the call the MDPD Organized Crime Bureau, Economic Crimes Unit at 305-994-1000.

Miami-Dade County requires that construction contractors be licensed. County officials say customers should check for a contractor’s license and proof of insurance, review complaint history, be wary of individuals who go door-to-door or arrive in unmarked vehicles, and avoid paying large sums of money up front.