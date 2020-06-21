Father and Son Reunited for the First Time Since Coronavirus Pandemic Began

The coronavirus pandemic has created a unique Father’s Day for people who are trying to socially distance and keep the ones they love safe. But, one South Florida family just couldn’t bare the distance.

Despite having triple bypass heart surgery years ago, 62-year-old Kelly Roberts flew all the way from Kansas to Plantation, Florida – amid a pandemic – in order to be part of his son’s first Father’s Day, and meet his granddaughter for the first time.

“My youngest son, Rusty, had their little girl, and, because of COVID, I couldn’t make it here sooner,” Roberts says.

Amber Grace Roberts was born January 11th, making Robert’s son, Rusty, a dad for the first time.

The pandemic kept the family apart, but, a surprise weekend trip, planned by Rusty’s brother Geremy and his father, brought them all back together.

The trio say they created a memorable Father’s Day weekend, even though the celebration was smaller than previous years.

“All my life has purpose for now,” Rusty says. “My Dad flew in at my doorstep and that’s all I wanted for him to meet my daughter.”