Father, aunt accused of leaving 3-month-old baby in hot car in Broward

A father and aunt were arrested after authorities said they left a 3-month-old baby in a hot car in Broward in the middle of the day.

The father, 42-year-old John Polidor, and aunt, 40-year-old Rose Belony, were arrested Monday on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm, Broward jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office John Polidor, Rose Belony

According to an arrest report, Polidor, Belony and the baby had arrived at the Enterprise Rent-a-Car facility at 2200 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

The pair left the baby strapped in her car seat in the car, which wasn't running and had the windows rolled up, for 32 minutes while they inquired about buying a new car, the report said.

"The vehicle was not equipped with dark tinted windows, and was parked on blacktop pavement, and not in any shade," the report said.

Polidor and Belony didn't check on the baby in the 32 minutes she was left in the car, until Polidor finally went and got the baby out and brought her inside, the report said.

"A witness saw the child's face, and described it as flush sun-burnt red, and saw the child to be lethargic and visibly not conscious but breathing," the report said.

Someone tried to call 911 but Polidor and Belony said they didn't want 911 involved, the report said. But 911 was called anyway, and police arrived a short time later.

Security camera footage corrrborated that the baby had been left in the car for over a half-hour, the report said.

The report noted that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Center for Environmental Information gave the forecast for nearby Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at the time as 93 degrees with a heat index of 109 degrees.

Polidor and Belony were booked into jail and each granted a $15,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.