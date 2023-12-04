Father dead after being shot by son following dispute in SW Miami-Dade home

The Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting at a SW Miami-Dade home that left one man dead Sunday evening, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the area of SW 297th Terrace and SW 161st Court.

Investigators said units were dispatched in reference to a shooting and when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers made contact with a mother and her 23-year-old son in the residence who said a dispute had ensued between the victim and the mother and the son attempted to intervene.

When the son got involved, there was an exchange of gunfire and he then called 911 to get medical services to render aid.

The 46-year-old victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The mother and son have been transported to Miami-Dade Police headquarters where they will be interviewed by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.