Father Detained After Son Fatally Shot Inside SW Miami-Dade Home: Police

A father was detained by police Monday morning after his son was found shot to death inside a southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting took place just after 3:30 a.m. at the home in the 9000 block of Southwest 108th Circle Court inside the Kendall Grove community.

MDPD officers arrived at the home and found the son dead at the scene. Officers detained his father and detectives began questioning him about the shooting.

Police have not released the identity of either man.

