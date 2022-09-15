Father Gets in Opa-locka Shootout With Daughter's Boyfriend After Alleged Kidnapping

Police are investigating the scene of a late night shooting Wednesday in Opa-locka where a woman's father got in a shootout with her boyfriend after he allegedly kidnapped her.

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Dunad Avenue, just west of Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to Opa-locka Police Department Chief Scott Israel, the boyfriend picked up his girlfriend in another area of Miami-Dade County and the two got into an argument.

The boyfriend, who was not identified, allegedly punched her in the face and body and wouldn't let her out of the car. He drove to Opa-locka, where the woman was able to call her father and he arrived at the scene.

The father, who also was not identified, confronted the boyfriend and the two began firing gunshots at each other.

"There was actually a gun fight on the street. It doesn’t get more dangerous than that," Israel said. "Eventually police arrived. No force was used by police at all."

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital, but police did not say if he was shot or grazed by a bullet. He will be charged with attempted murder, armed kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Both the woman and her father are okay and are not expected to be charged.