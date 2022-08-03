Florida

Father Identified as Suspect in Central Florida Murder-Suicide That Killed 5

The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father

By The Associated Press

WESH-TV

Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home.

The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.

“At this time, it appears this is a domestic violence related incident," the news release said.

Officers were called to the home in an affluent neighborhood of Orlando on Tuesday to conduct a well-being check.

This article tagged under:

FloridaOrange Countymurder suicide
