El Mula Banquet Hall

Father keeps son's memory alive 4 years after deadly mass shooting at El Mula banquet hall

The shocking crime sparked a county-wide crackdown on gangs and gun violence.

By Lorena Inclán

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s four years to the day since masked men gunned down 23 people, killing three of them, outside a banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade.

The father of Clayton Ladarius Dillard III – one of the victims who died – has made it his mission to keep his son’s memory alive.

"I would love to see all the fathers ... and if you taking care and providing and you love your kids, and you don't wanna go through what I went through ... you must stand and come out somewhere and show your face. Your kids are watching you, they learn from your behavior," Rico Clayton Dillard said.

On May 30, 2021, heavily armed masked men were seen on surveillance video shooting into a large crowd gathered outside El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade.

Their intended target, according to investigators, was a rapper from a rival gang who was performing inside the venue that night.

Earlier this month, the last of four men charged in connection with the crime was moved to Miami-Dade County custody. Willie Zavon Hill, 28, was previously in federal prison serving time for a gun-related charge.

The shooting left 20 people injured and three people dead, including 26-year-old Clayton Ladarius Dillard III. His father went back to the scene Friday, holding photos of his son with the words “sleep in heaven.”

The banquet hall has since been replaced with a supermarket.

As for the last of the four men charged in connection with the crime, the death penalty remains on the table for Hill and another suspect. All four suspects have pleaded not guilty.

