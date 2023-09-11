Father of 2 dies after being shot multiple times inside Wilton Manors vacation rental home

Detectives are investigating after a father of two was gunned down inside a South Florida vacation rental home Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Northwest 28th Court in Wilton Manors.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wilton Manors Police officers responded and when they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police haven't released the man's identity but friends identified him as 44-year-old Arland Cata. The friends said Cata, who went by AC, may have been shot in front of his teen daughter.

Video taken from outside the home showed multiple bullet holes in windows and walls at the home.

Neighbors told NBC6 they heard about 14 gunshots and saw a white SUV flee the scene shortly thereafter.

“I was kind of scared at first because I didn’t know what was going on," said Charles Fencher, who heard the gunshots. "That never happened around here and I’ve been here since ‘93. You hear gunshots on my street, it kind of shocked me a little bit.”

Multiple neighbors also told NBC6 there was a lot of activity going on at the home with people coming and going and buying and selling merchandise.

Investigators have not commented about the activity surrounding the home, and have not released any additional information on the victim.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.