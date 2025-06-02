Father of 4 dies after being injured in Fort Lauderdale boat explosion: Family

A father who suffered severe injuries after a boat exploded on Memorial Day died on Monday, his family said.
Joshua Fifi, 28, was one of eleven people who were rushed to the hospital after the 39-foot Sea Ray boat with 15 people on board was on a sandbar near 9th Street near the New River Triangle.
His family confirmed his passing on his Gofundme page.
Loved ones previously told NBC6 that Fifi was in a medically induced coma with third-degree burns covering 70% of his body.
Officials blame fuel vapors for the explosion.
The profits from the Gofundme will go towards the cost of Fifi's funeral and burial.