Father of 4 dies after being injured in Fort Lauderdale boat explosion: Family

A father who suffered severe injuries after a boat exploded on Memorial Day died on Monday, his family said.

Joshua Fifi, 28, was one of eleven people who were rushed to the hospital after the 39-foot Sea Ray boat with 15 people on board was on a sandbar near 9th Street near the New River Triangle.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

His family confirmed his passing on his Gofundme page.

Loved ones previously told NBC6 that Fifi was in a medically induced coma with third-degree burns covering 70% of his body.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials blame fuel vapors for the explosion.

The profits from the Gofundme will go towards the cost of Fifi's funeral and burial.