Father of 4 remains critically injured after Fort Lauderdale boat explosion: Family

One of the victims of a Memorial Day boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale that left nearly a dozen people hospitalized has been identified as a father of four who family members said is still critically injured.

A loved one of 28-year-old Joshua Fifi said he remains in a medically-induced coma at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Thursday with third-degree burns covering 70 percent of his body.

The explosion happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday, as the 39-foot Sea Ray boat with 15 people onboard was on a sandbar near 9th Street near the New River Triangle.

Footage from a surveillance camera captured the moment the fireball erupted on the boat and showed multiple people spilling into the water.

Fifi was one of eleven people hospitalized after the explosion, including two children.

Antonio Rivero said he was enjoying Memorial Day with family members on the boat when it went up in flames.

"Tried to fuel up the boat, and must have been a gas leak and you know, spark went off and explosion," Rivero said. "One of the guy's pants were blown off so it was bad."

Rivero, 32, suffered burns to his arm, but his wife, Cassandra, and their two children were hospitalized.

Fire officials said fuel vapors ignited, causing a quick explosion that went out. They are still working to find out where the sparks and vapors came from.

At last check, a total of four people remained in critical condition, including the two children. Four other adults were in serious condition.

Fifi's family has set up a GoFundMe for his recovery.