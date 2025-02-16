Man arrested after 4-year-old daughter found in North Lauderdale: BSO

The father of a 4-year-old girl was arrested Sunday afternoon after an Amber Alert was issued for his daughter and the child's mother in Tamarac, deputies said.

Nathan Gingles, 43, was charged with violating an injunction to have no contact with the mother and the child.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the incident started at the 5700 block of Plum Bay Parkway after deputies received reports of a shooting.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased.

Their identity has not been released.

As deputies continued to investigate the incident, they learned that a child was taken from a residence.

"As part of the investigation, it was learned that a 4-year-old child, Seraphina Gingles, had been taken from the residence. She is believed to be with a man, Nathan Gingles, 43-year-old man," said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Codd also said that the child's mother, Mary Gingles, was believed to be with Nathan and she and her daughter were in danger.

Nathan was said to have been driving a 2016 Silver BMX X3 with a Texas tag and was heading eastbound on West Commercial Boulevard.

Detectives would then locate Nathan's car at a Walmart in North Lauderdale and found both him and Seraphina.

During their investigation, deputies found Mary suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home in the 5800 block of Plum Bay Parkway, where she was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story.