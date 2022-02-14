Father of Parkland School Shooting Victim Climbs Crane in DC in Protest

The father of a teen boy who died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting climbed a downtown D.C. construction crane in protest Monday to mark four years since the tragedy.

Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin "Guac" Oliver, climbed the 150-foot crane not far from the White House as part of his protest to end gun violence and push for gun control.

Oliver tweeted a video early Monday from the top of the crane saying he'd asked President Joe Biden for a meeting to discuss the issue.

"I was in DC on December asking to meet @POTUS. Today GUAC is with me making he's own statement! So the whole nation can judge our reality . 150 feet high in front of the WH. Peaceful action. Police is on the ground!" he tweeted.

I was in DC on December asking to meet @POTUS . Today GUAC is with me making he's own statement! So the whole nation can judge our reality . 150 feet high in front of the WH. Peaceful action. Police is on the ground! pic.twitter.com/xwlvm2pGPi — Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) February 14, 2022

Police later escorted Oliver down from the crane. He and another person were seen being placed in handcuffs.

The White House issued a statement earlier Monday, mourning the deaths of the 14 students and three educators killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

“We can never bring back those we’ve lost. But we can come together to fulfill the first responsibility of our government and our democracy: to keep each other safe. For Parkland, for all those we’ve lost, and for all those left behind, it is time to uphold that solemn obligation,” the White House’s statement said, in part.