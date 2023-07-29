Father of South Florida girl with rare heart condition asks for visit from superstar Taylor Swift

The father of a teenage girl from South Florida who has been in a California hospital for over two months with a rare heart condition is asking for one special thing: a visit or phone call from her favorite singer, pop superstar Taylor Swift.

In a message posted on Only in Dade, Daniel Espinosa said his 13-year-old daughter Demi has been at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, CA for 77 days as of Saturday.

Demi is on her 53rd day of lift support in the ICU and was transferred from Nicklaus Children's Hospital to California for further treatment.

He called Demi a "devoted" fan of Swift and said she would not be able to attend the concert due to her current circumstances, asking for a visit or FaceTime call.

"The impact would be immeasurable, bringing joy and inspiration to Demi as she fights her medical battles," said the message.

Swift is schedule to play a show Saturday in Santa Clara, CA.