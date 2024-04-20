Father shot and killed at Miami apartment complex

A man is dead after police say he was shot in Miami's Overtown neighborhood Saturday morning.

Jennifer Sanchez identified the man as her father, Eduardo Sanchez. She broke down in tears when she showed up at the scene.

Sanchez didn’t want to speak on camera, but she says her father was humble, would give his last dollar and was funny, just like her.

Miami Police say a man was shot to death at an Overtown apartment complex on Northwest 8 Street and 3 Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene just before noon. Sanchez lived in one of the units.

Theresa Battle lives on the second floor of the complex. She says she heard several gunshots. When she looked outside, she says she saw her neighbor inside a car.

“She was trying to pull him out, saying come on; they said don't move him, don't move him,” Battle said. “I was afraid to come outside, so I looked out the window, and I saw others come outside, so I came out.”

Battle says she saw Sanchez often, sitting in his chair outside his front door.

“Just hi and that's it. He minds his business,” Battle said.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.