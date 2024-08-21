Pompano Beach

Father shot and killed by daughter's boyfriend at Pompano Beach home, family says

Keith Poole got into an argument with his daughter's boyfriend before he was shot in front of his three kids, family members say

By Lena Salzbank

A family is looking for justice after they say a father was shot and killed outside of his home in Pompano Beach on Monday.

The shooting happened just after 4:45 p.m. in front of 44-year-old Keith Poole's three kids.

“To be killed in front of your three kids, it is just tragic,” said Barbara Santiago, the godmother of one of Poole's daughters.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said they received a call for a shooting at the 1500 block of Northeast 28th Street. When they, arrived they found Poole shot multiple times.

The family said the person responsible for the shooting was Poole’s daughter’s boyfriend, who had been living with the family for months.

“Keith found out there was a weapon in the home. He didn’t condone it, so he asked to please leave his home,” Santiago said. “Moments later, he shot and killed him.”

Santiago said all three daughters witnessed the shooting, and that the boyfriend ran off and took his girlfriend with him.

“I couldn’t imagine what she was feeling at the time, fear, she left with a bra, shorts, no shoes, no phone,” Santiago said.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed that the daughter had returned home safe.

Santiago told NBC6 that the boyfriend is still on the run, but BSO would not confirm if they have a person of interest or suspect at this time. No arrests have been made.

