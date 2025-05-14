‘The head of the family': Father shot, killed in Hialeah over parking spot, cousin says

A man was visiting a friend at an apartment building in Hialeah when he was shot and killed after he parked in the suspect's parking spot, according to the victim's cousin.

Hialeah Police said officers responded to the apartment at East 9th Street and 7th Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Once at the scene, officers found one person, identified as 33-year-old Yoendris Campos. Family members said he was a father and originally from Cuba.

Police said the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Blanco, went to the apartment Campos was visiting and knocked on the door.

When no one answered, Blanco went back to his own apartment as Campos answered. Blanco turned back around and fired a single shot at Campos, killing him, police said.

"He and a friend of mine opened the door... and a man came out and fired a shot and that's it. [They say] that [the suspect] lives right there next to the house, that he's crazy," Eulices Rondón, the victim's cousin, said in Spanish. "No one knows him."

Authorities have not confirmed a motive for the shooting, besides saying that it appeared to be "a dispute between neighbors."

But Braulio Rodriguez, also a cousin of the victim, said "he parked in a parking spot that apparently belonged to the man who shot him."

Campos had been welcoming someone who had recently arrived to the United States before he was killed, Rodriguez said.

"Yoendry was a very social person," Rodriguez said. "[His mother] is not doing well at all. She's devastated. The neighbors [in Cuba] are consoling her."

Rodriguez said his cousin was always with his daughter.

"Thank God the girl wasn't with him today," he said.

Rondón said the deadly violence took away the head of their family.

"He was everything to me. He was my cousin, but he taught me everything I know today," he said. "The whole family is going to suffer. He was the head of the family."

Blanco faces a charge of first-degree murder.