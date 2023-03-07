Father, Son Accused of Attacking, Making Discriminatory Comments Toward Men: Miami-Dade Police

A Miami-Dade firefighter trainee was arrested and charged with a hate crime for allegedly attacking and spewing hateful and discriminatory statements toward two people outside his home.

Luis Lobo was one of the victims.

"My first thought was my life is in danger,” Lobo said. "Why? I haven't done anything."

Lobo said he hasn't slept much since Jan. 17. Lobo works for a public adjusting company and was working that day. He said he and his coworker knocked on a door on Southwest 139th Place.

Court documents said Marc Hughes opened the door. Lobo said when they tried to tell him about their business, Hughes said, “You are breaking the system, take your business to the other side of the border,” and made several other comments.

Lobo said he and his coworker walked away, but Hughes and his son, Marc Hughes Jr., came towards them.

"No questions asked, he started grabbing me by my shirt, both of them,” Lobo said.

Lobo said at one point, Hughes Jr. got on top of him, while the father prevented the coworker from helping.

"He punched me on the top left of my head, then he stood over me, looking at me, making a point he's the man,” Lobo said.

The arrest report said Hughes and Hughes Jr. went home, but soon after, Hughes got in his vehicle and started following the two men.

"He went by us really slow, looking at me and my coworker, and at that point, I told my coworker, let's get out,” Lobo said.

Court documents said the father and son's actions were “motivated and incited by prejudicial intentions due to their ethnicity."

Lobo said he and his coworker eventually got away.

Miami-Dade Corrections Mark Hughes Jr.

Police arrested Hughes Jr. last Friday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Hughes Jr. is a firefighter trainee, who they've now placed on administrative leave from the EMT Academy.

He bonded out of jail, but he had nothing to say to NBC 6 Tuesday afternoon.

"There's no explanation for what happened to me,” Lobo said. “My life could've ended right there if I didn't make the right move."

Lobo is thankful to be alive and now, he wants justice.

"I don't hate the guy, I don't think of either of them, I just hope they get what they deserve, what they did to me and they pay for everything they've done,” Lobo said.

MDFR said it's conducting an investigation before taking any further administrative action.

Police have not arrested Hughes yet. Court documents have him listed as at large.

Hughes Jr. is charged with battery with prejudice.