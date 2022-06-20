Father, Son Killed in Boat Crash Off Key Biscayne

Family members said a father and his son died after their boat collided with another over the weekend off Key Biscayne near Nixon Beach.

Roi Estevez said his father and brother — Pablo Castro and Osvaldo Castro Estevez — were on a boat Friday night with three of their family members at the time of the crash.

“Two person, one day. It's very difficult," Estevez said.

NBC 6's Ryan Nelson has the latest on a deadly boat crash in the water off Key Biscayne

He said he has a "strong family" and that his brother loved his family.

Osvaldo's wife and their two young kids were also on the boat. One of the kids was in very serious condition and had to be rushed to Jackson Memorial and be intubated.

Fire rescue told NBC 6 on the scene that there were 10 patients that needed to be transported, and at least one was in critical condition. Two bodies were recovered from the water.

Crews from multiple agencies, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard, all assisted in the rescue and recovery.

Pablo Castro's wife of 50 years told NBC 6 that her husband and son had a great relationship and they loved each other.

"I'm very hurt. I have a lot of pain in my soul," she said.