Father's Day plans around the Miami area for all kinds of dads

Father's Day is next week, and we know deciding how to celebrate the father-figure in your life can feel like a lot of pressure.

Maybe he says he's OK with a lowkey celebration, but you know he'd secretly enjoy a special outing. Or, perhaps he's got a special interest you'd love to treat him to with the whole family.

Either way, NBC6 has got you covered with some events in the Miami area for all kinds of dads.

For the hungry and competitive dad

Trying to celebrate a simple guy with a classic that can't go wrong (for free)?

Get over to Doral Glades Park for food and family fun from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 7.

Enjoy "thrilling BBQ wings competition, an intense wing-eating contest and a variety of outdoor activities such as kayaking, archery and fishing," the official website of Greater Miami and Miami Beach writes.

You can even join the wing-eating contest for $7.18. Learn more here.

For the thirsty dad who likes whiskey

At Erba in Midtown, head bartender April Leonhard is teaching how to craft bar-worthy cocktails at home.

Technically, this activity is the day before Father's Day, so you can get the weekend off to a boozy start on Saturday at at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $50, so get them while you can here.

For the dad who doesn't want to work for his meal

Don't mess with perfection. Just get brunch.

One option is a four-course menu at Rusty Pelican Miami.

"On Sunday, June 15, starting at 10 a.m., enjoy dishes like Surf & Turf, Chicken & Waffles and Eggs Benedict, all served with breathtaking views of the Miami skyline," the website says.

Get brunch for $98 for adults and $35 for children, with bottomless mimosas available for $32. More here.

For the fishing dad

Miami Lakes and its Cultural Affairs Committee invite you to Graham Dairy Lake to "spend quality time with Dad this Father’s Day" at the city's annual fishing tournament.

You bring your equipment and a valid freshwater fishing license, and you can enjoy the outdoors and compete to reel in the largest fish.

Find out more here.

For the running dad

While this may not seem like your idea of fun on a Saturday morning, it may be a running dad's dream.

From 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., you and your dad can walk or run along the waterfront at Playita in Key Biscayne, across from the Miami Marine Stadium.

Participate in the 5K, 10K or commit to the half marathon if that's more his speed. Note: Spots are booked, but you can still join a waitlist.

For the artsy dad

Share a memorable moment with your dad at a hands-on workshop led by Miami-based artist Erica Lores at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 14 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Make and paint a mug or bowl at any experience level. Get tickets here.

For the dad with little kids

If you're a dad, give your mini-me a chance to celebrate you the way only they can: with cute crafts that can be transformed into something you can actually keep forever.

On Sunday, June 15 at the Miami Children's Museum, "families are invited to design a superhero cape for their fathers using fabric, felt and various decorative elements." Then, you'll take a photo you can turn into a hand-drawn keepsake.