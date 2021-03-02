FBI Agents Raid Home in Fort Lauderdale

Agents with the FBI were involved in a raid at a home in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning.

A large law enforcement presence was seen at the home in the area of Southwest 6th Street and 14th Avenue.

FBI officials have released few details, only saying that they were conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity in the area. Fort Lauderdale Police were also at the scene.

Neighbors told NBC 6 they were woken up around 6 a.m. by flash bangs, and footage from one neighbor showed a man being taken into custody.

Police and #FBI agents are on the scene near SW 6th Street and 14th Avenue in #FortLauderdale. Neighbors describe being woken up to a raid at 6am and they saw a man taken into custody. More details on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/mtMphvL7l6 — Amanda Plasencia (@AmandaNBC6) March 2, 2021

The neighbors also said they saw agents removing guns from the house.

"We saw him come outside. They took him out of the house and were walking him around and they ended up taking him back and took him away and everyone was all in uniform," neighbor Chase Robison said. "We started seeing them come outside with boxes. One box definitely looked like either a shotgun on the front or an AK."

The landlord of the home said he had rented it to a man from New Jersey who had moved in on Feb. 1.

Officials said more details could be released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.