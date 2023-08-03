FBI arrests Hialeah man accused of multiple South Florida bank robberies

A Hialeah man has been arrested in connection with multiple South Florida bank robberies, FBI officials said Thursday.

Erick Mendoza, 25, was in federal custody and faces charges in at least three robberies, officials said.

Authorities said Mendoza is responsible for the April 8 robbery of the chase bank at 11399 Bird Road in Miami, the May 27 robbery of the Chase bank at 9501 West Flagler Street in Miami, and the July 27 robbery of the Truist bank at 7775 West 33rd Avenue in Hialeah.

Mendoza was arrested by the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force and FBI.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

An investigation was ongoing, officials said.