FBI arrests teacher in Coral Springs for alleged inticement of a minor

Boris Fernando Bastidas, 35, was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI and the FBI Miami Child Exploitation Task Force.

The FBI has arrested a teacher in Coral Springs for the alleged inticement of a minor.

Boris Fernando Bastidas, 35, was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI and the FBI Miami Child Exploitation Task Force, officials said.

NBC6 learned through sources and what's alleged in the criminal complaint that Bastidas was a teacher at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory, a Catholic high school in Hollywood.

According to the school's Instagram page, Bastidas was awarded "Educator of the Year" in 2023 and was the chair of the social studies department.

Bastidas was expected to make his first appearance in federal court, officials said.

Authorities haven't released any other information about the arrest.

NBC6 reached out to Bastidas' attorney but she didn't have any comment.

